DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the May 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE KTF opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $9.86.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
