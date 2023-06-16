Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CFO Sells $273,420.00 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $186.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

