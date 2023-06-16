The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Westaim Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Westaim has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $383.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 1,084.63% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

