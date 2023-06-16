Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,500 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 541,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,495.0 days.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2557 per share. This represents a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

WTSHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

