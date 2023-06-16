Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,144,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 2,483,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 205.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.12 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

Further Reading

