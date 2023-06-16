Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,318,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 21,618,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,948.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhejiang Expressway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Zhejiang Expressway Price Performance

Shares of ZHEXF opened at $0.78 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.81.

