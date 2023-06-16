Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of KBWY opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $214.98 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
