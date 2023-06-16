Short Interest in IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Expands By 66.7%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on IP Group from GBX 147 ($1.84) to GBX 133 ($1.66) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPZYF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. IP Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

