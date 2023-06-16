Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Increases By 66.7%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
JSR Price Performance
Shares of JSCPY stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73. JSR has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.
