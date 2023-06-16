Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Increases By 66.7%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JSR Price Performance

Shares of JSCPY stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73. JSR has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides photoresists and multilayer materials, CMP materials, mounting materials, materials for color LCDs, functional coating materials, heat-resistant transparent resins and functional films, photo fabrication and photo molding systems, etc.

