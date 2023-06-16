Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 171,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at Paramount Gold Nevada

In related news, major shareholder Parent Co. Fcmi bought 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,276,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 201,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Trading Up 3.5 %

PZG stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

