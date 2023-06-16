Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Expands By 67.8%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the May 15th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GDTC opened at $2.84 on Friday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12.
About CytoMed Therapeutics
