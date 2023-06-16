Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Down 40.1% in May

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Neonode during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Neonode ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

