Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Position Increased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $19.37 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 176.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

