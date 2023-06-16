Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

Peabody Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.