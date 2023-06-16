Garde Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $445.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.16 and its 200-day moving average is $335.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65. The company has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

