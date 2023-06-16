Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

