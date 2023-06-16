Garde Capital Inc. Sells 463 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $97.60.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

