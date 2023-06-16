Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 227 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $883.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $692.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $364.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

