Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 235,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,520,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,964.44.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $173.90 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.08.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

