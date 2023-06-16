Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.00 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

