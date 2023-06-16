Natixis Increases Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,817,975 shares during the period. Natixis owned 4.37% of Bausch Health Companies worth $99,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile



Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

