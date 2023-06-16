Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 294,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 133,346 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BioVie by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioVie by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $28,720.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at $356,195.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $95,988. Insiders own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Price Performance

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. BioVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioVie Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioVie Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

