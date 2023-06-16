Garde Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,831 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

