iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $24,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,863,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,284,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,724,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJJ opened at $106.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.