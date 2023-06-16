Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 711.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,867,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $101.07 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

