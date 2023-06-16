The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 241.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,867,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734,384 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $115,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

