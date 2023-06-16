Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases New Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,946.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 62,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,146,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,301,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

