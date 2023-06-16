Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

KWEB stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

