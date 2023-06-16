Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $417,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

