Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.