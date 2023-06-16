Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 968 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 437.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 59,294 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $424,000.

ACWF stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

