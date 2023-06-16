SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,790,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $95.26 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $102.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $812.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

