Critical Review: Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) versus Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA)

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) and Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Products and Forza X1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Products 10.59% 37.24% 27.21% Forza X1 N/A -49.44% -48.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marine Products and Forza X1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Products $380.99 million 1.50 $40.35 million $1.32 12.53 Forza X1 N/A N/A -$3.63 million ($0.55) -2.69

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Forza X1. Forza X1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.7% of Marine Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Forza X1 shares are held by institutional investors. 75.8% of Marine Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Forza X1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marine Products and Forza X1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Marine Products beats Forza X1 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. is a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

