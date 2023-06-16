Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

AMD stock opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.17, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

