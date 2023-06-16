GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) versus Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Head-To-Head Review

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Curaleaf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.06 -$25.42 million ($0.69) -0.02 Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.41 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -5.57

Analyst Recommendations

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GLG Life Tech and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88

Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 232.23%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -358.36% N/A -152.28% Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18%

Summary

Curaleaf beats GLG Life Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

