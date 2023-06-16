Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Critical Analysis

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Clearway Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.82%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy 48.58% -9.85% -3.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Clearway Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 12.08 $24.75 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.19 billion 5.09 $582.00 million $5.27 5.69

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc. and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc. in August 2018. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

