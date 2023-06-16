AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) Head-To-Head Review

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and SAI.TECH Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AcuityAds and SAI.TECH Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $121.04 million 0.84 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -178.00 SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.74 -$8.85 million N/A N/A

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AcuityAds and SAI.TECH Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 5 0 3.00 SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcuityAds presently has a consensus price target of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 92.62%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Summary

AcuityAds beats SAI.TECH Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

