Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

IART opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

