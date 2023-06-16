Insider Selling: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Insider Sells $355,962.60 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) insider Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $355,962.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,813,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Aguilar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00.

Cano Health Price Performance

Shares of CANO opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.03. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,268,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

