Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

CFR opened at $113.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.80. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

