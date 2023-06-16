Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 2,565 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,079 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDCE opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

