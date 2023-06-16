Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

