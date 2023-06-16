Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,137 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $105.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.44.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

