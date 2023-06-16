Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.00 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

