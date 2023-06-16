Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 13,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $545.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

