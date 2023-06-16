Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 10,316 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Stephens began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

