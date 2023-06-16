NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,425,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266,918 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NiSource were worth $93,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

