Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174,790 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.22% of Mplx worth $73,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Mplx Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.90%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

