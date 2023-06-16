Natixis Buys 129,361 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 129,361 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Danaher were worth $61,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $243.51 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day moving average of $251.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

