Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Position Cut by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,100 shares during the quarter. Light & Wonder comprises 0.7% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Natixis owned about 2.48% of Light & Wonder worth $136,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,003,000. Stone House Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,627,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,867,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

